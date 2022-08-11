Piper Sandler Upgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to “Neutral”

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

TSN stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after acquiring an additional 690,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after buying an additional 83,521 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,244,000 after acquiring an additional 155,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

