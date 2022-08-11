Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 110.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,260,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.69. The company had a trading volume of 77,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,047. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

