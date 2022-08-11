Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Down 70.2% in July

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the July 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE MHI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 297,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,635. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
