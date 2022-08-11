Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Down 70.2% in July

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the July 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE MHI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 297,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,635. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHI. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

