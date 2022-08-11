Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the July 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 143,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 64,855 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN HNW remained flat at $11.81 on Thursday. 1,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,972. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

