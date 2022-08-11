Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $195,187.24 and approximately $7,465.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015027 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

