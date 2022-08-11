PhoenixDAO Price Down 1.5% This Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $521,196.34 and approximately $129,198.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,177.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00129434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00067378 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,500,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

