Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

