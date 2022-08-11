Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEYUF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 113,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,144. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

