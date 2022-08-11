Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $106.36

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 106.36 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.29). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.28), with a volume of 74,770 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £201.97 million and a PE ratio of 305.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36.

Insider Transactions at Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

In other news, insider Bernard Robert Pryor bought 13,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($17,593.04).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

