Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Takes $246,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,964,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $4,106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after acquiring an additional 446,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7,874.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after purchasing an additional 445,137 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,153,000 after purchasing an additional 383,917 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

M&T Bank stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.54. 1,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,790. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

