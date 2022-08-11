Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 142 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,746 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 209,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. First National Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in CVS Health by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.76.

NYSE:CVS opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

