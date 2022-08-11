Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $1.58 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,847 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,088 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.39.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $116.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average of $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. First Solar’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,772. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.