Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Buys 172 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.66. The company had a trading volume of 40,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,744,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.19. The stock has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

