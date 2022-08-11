PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.30 million.

PCTEL Trading Down 0.6 %

PCTI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.66. 287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,562. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,197.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PCTEL in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCTEL stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.21% of PCTEL worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Articles

