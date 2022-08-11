PayPoint (LON:PAY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $589.31

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 589.31 ($7.12) and traded as low as GBX 587 ($7.09). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 595 ($7.19), with a volume of 227,007 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

PayPoint Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 582.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 589.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £412.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1,049.12.

PayPoint Dividend Announcement

About PayPoint

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. PayPoint’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

