PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.87-$3.97 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.38.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.91. 17,046,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,027,727. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.67.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

Institutional Trading of PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 34.7% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.