PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.87-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.18 billion. PayPal also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.94-$0.96 EPS.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.91. 17,046,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,027,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,353.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,812,000 after buying an additional 1,343,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,008,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,871,000 after buying an additional 324,814 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $24,876,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 377.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,354,000 after buying an additional 203,322 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

