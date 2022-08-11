Pawtocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $495,504.00 (UPI)

Pawtocol (UPI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. Pawtocol has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $495,504.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pawtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pawtocol has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015415 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038414 BTC.
About Pawtocol
Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com.
