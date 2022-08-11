Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,776 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $293,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $299.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

