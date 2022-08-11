Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$28.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.97 and a 52 week high of C$40.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$536.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 7.2199996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, with a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,047,724. In other news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 7,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.81, for a total transaction of C$278,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,570.80. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at C$8,047,724.

POU has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.80.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Articles

