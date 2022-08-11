Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives $24.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have commented on PARA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.