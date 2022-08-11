Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives $24.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have commented on PARA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

