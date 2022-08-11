Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $994,137.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,484,218 shares in the company, valued at $83,031,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 4,690 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,328 shares in the company, valued at $486,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $994,137.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,484,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,031,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,243,338 shares of company stock valued at $20,927,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 77.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

