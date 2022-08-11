Pancake Bunny Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $57,202.22 and approximately $54,297.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,267.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00130776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00063632 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

