Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.17

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 23300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Pan Orient Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$58.76 million and a P/E ratio of 4.92.

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 27 sections of oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.