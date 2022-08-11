Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.55

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.55 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 19.40 ($0.23). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 20.95 ($0.25), with a volume of 2,262,358 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Pan African Resources from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 33 ($0.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th.

Pan African Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £406.30 million and a P/E ratio of 706.67.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

