Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 15,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,351,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,027,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,964,000. Pagaya Technologies comprises about 2.1% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 119.75% of Pagaya Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

