Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 671 ($8.11) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ONT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of LON:ONT opened at GBX 315 ($3.81) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 309.16. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 239 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 736 ($8.89). The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Nanopore Technologies

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

In other news, insider Sarah Gordon Wild purchased 14,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of £49,801.86 ($60,176.24). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,866 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,164.

(Get Rating)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.