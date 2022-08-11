Otter Tail Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.412 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 15.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Otter Tail by 49.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

