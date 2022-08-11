OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.67

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.67 and last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.
OSRAM Licht Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.42.
About OSRAM Licht
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OSRAM Licht (OSAGF)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.