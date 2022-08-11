Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in July

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the July 15th total of 1,190,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. Orrön Energy AB has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Orrön Energy AB (publ) from SEK 378 to SEK 407 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Orrön Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orrön Energy AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.33.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022. Orrön Energy AB (publ) was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

