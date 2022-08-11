Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Orca Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of Orca Energy Group stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 8,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. Orca Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.45.
Orca Energy Group Company Profile
