Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Orca Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of Orca Energy Group stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 8,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. Orca Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

