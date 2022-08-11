Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Opsens and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Opsens Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.39.

Insider Activity at Opsens

Opsens Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total transaction of C$105,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,850.

(Get Rating)

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

