Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Opsens and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Opsens Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.39.
Insider Activity at Opsens
Opsens Company Profile
Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.
Read More
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.