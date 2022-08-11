Oppenheimer Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $345.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $360.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GNRC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $414.86.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $259.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.89. Generac has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.