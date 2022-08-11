Oppenheimer Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $440.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $368.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $259.30 on Monday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.60 and its 200-day moving average is $216.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.80, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

