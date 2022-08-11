Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.43 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.19-$1.34 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Oportun Financial stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 347,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,166. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $248.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.29%. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

