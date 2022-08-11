Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$258.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.21-1.42 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,401. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 11.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

