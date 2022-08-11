OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $43.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

ONEW opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $595.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.66. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OneWater Marine

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,848,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 235,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Stories

