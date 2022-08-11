OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $43.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.
ONEW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.
ONEW opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $595.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.66. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
