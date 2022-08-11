OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 1.17% of OneSpaWorld worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSW. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen W. Powell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,059 shares of company stock worth $271,356. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.17. 6,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $844.83 million, a PE ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Separately, TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

