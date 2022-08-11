Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$366.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.16 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.40.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $107.33 on Thursday. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $103.62 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Omnicell by 28.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 32.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.