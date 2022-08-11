Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Sells $106,053.84 in Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) Director Mark F. Albino sold 888 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $106,053.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,151,630.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.84. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.74. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.16 and a 12 month high of $161.39.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 18.92%.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 236.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

