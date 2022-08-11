Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.56. 2,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 160,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 21.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 963,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 168,273 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 602,571 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
