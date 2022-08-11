OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 48,834 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 110.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,260,538 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

