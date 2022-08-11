OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 48,834 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 110.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,260,538 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
