OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.29 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,402 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.40.

Shares of ROP opened at $438.68 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.29 and a 200-day moving average of $434.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

