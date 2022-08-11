OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,782,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 196.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $97,949,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in International Paper by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,208,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.