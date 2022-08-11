OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.57 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 186.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.01. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $410,645. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

