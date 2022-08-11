OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. UBS Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 83,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,752 and sold 51,000 shares valued at $1,832,925. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

