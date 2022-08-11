Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

DA Davidson cut shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.89.

OKTA opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.50. Okta has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

