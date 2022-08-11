OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.06

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and traded as high as $11.50. OFS Capital shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 56,070 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 383,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OFS Capital by 82.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,596 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital by 30.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the first quarter worth about $522,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

