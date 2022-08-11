OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.06

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and traded as high as $11.50. OFS Capital shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 56,070 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
OFS Capital Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
OFS Capital Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 383,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OFS Capital by 82.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,596 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital by 30.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the first quarter worth about $522,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OFS Capital
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
See Also
