OctoFi Reaches One Day Volume of $39,057.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. OctoFi has a market cap of $1.51 million and $39,057.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00007654 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,648.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00131197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00036901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00065959 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OCTO is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

