Obyte (GBYTE) Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $13.57 million and approximately $18,225.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for about $16.61 or 0.00068200 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001472 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Obyte Profile
Obyte is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 816,922 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.
Buying and Selling Obyte
